From the April 6, 1938 News Record: A very unusual accident occurred yesterday noon on Gillette Avenue in front of the courthouse when Leslie Wilson, Gillette high school student, jumped out of a car and ran headlong into the side of a car driven by Enos Roberts. Leslie had climbed out of a friend’s car and apparently did not see the approaching car, nor did Mr. Roberts see the youth until the machine was about to run over Leslie. The boy slipped as he tried to dodge the car. Efforts by the driver to swerve aside were not in time to avoid the impact. Wilson’s injuries include a broken nose and lacerations of the face, besides some broken teeth.

