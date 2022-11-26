From the Nov. 5, 1996 News Record:
A Gillette man in jail for beating up his girlfriend got more bad news Monday: He was charged with 20 poaching-related crimes. Davalle Rocky Deliere, 39, 103 Patrick Henry Road, was charged Monday with 14 counts of taking game without a license, four counts of hunting in a vehicle and/or spot-lighting, and two counts of hunting from a road. Deliere faces up to $38,100 in fines, 11 1/2 years in jail and loss of hunting privileges for 20 years, Game Warden Bruce Scigliano said. He will be arraigned in county court at 1:30 p.m. today. Game and Fish Department officials suspect Deliere shot a doe deer, two buck deer and a buck antelope from public roads at night while using his headlights. Two of the animals were allegedly shot from his vehicle, Scigliano said.
