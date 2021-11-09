A stretch of Interstate 90 east of Gillette is expected to be open for motorists sometime today. The new section links the highway that ends at Gillette to the road already in use beginning east of Rozet. Work continues to cut away the mat portion of the highway at the access road on the east end to the new section. When open, the interstate highway will be open through to Sundance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.