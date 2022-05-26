Barbara Haight plans to leave tomorrow with her mother, Mrs. Milo Haight, for Casper where the Campbell county rural eighth grader will participate in the sate spelling contests. Barbara won the county spelling matches here on April 30. Expecting to accompany them will be Mrs. Viola W. Warlow, county superintendent of schools, and Mrs. Verna Bauman, assistant county superintendent. This year for the first time a set of "World Books" is being offered the winning speller of the state, Mrs. Warlow said.
