Dwight Niswender was released from the county jail yesterday, after appearing before Judge James H. Burgess and pleading guilty to a forgery charge. Sentence was withheld and Niswender was paroled for five years. He must report to the court twice a year during the period. Earlier in the day, Raymond Eastwood, also held on a forgery charge, appeared before Judge Burgess and asked that the court appoint an attorney for his defense. Attorney Elwood Anderson was named by the court.
