Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 79F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.