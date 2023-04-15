From the April 15, 1971 News Record: Cases of vandalism to school buildings, private property and an automobile were reported during the past week at the Gillette Police department. A window was found to be broken out of a building at the Eastside school over the weekend. The week before, one of the annexes at the Central Grade school had been entered by breaking a window. Someone had reportedly drank beer and left cans there. At the Gillette Fishing Lake, windows on the south side of restrooms had been broken out. A door of the Petro-Chem warehouse had evidently been kicked in and the window was broken out of it. Robert Farmer reported an estimated $250 work tools had been taken from his pickup. A report from the Stockmens Motor Company gave descriptions of four tires which had been taken from the motor company on April 7.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.