The annual report on city finances was released yesterday by Mrs. Bessie Streeter, city clerk, showing a balance of $19,862.56 for the fiscal year ending on April 30. The detailed report of city finances which is carried in this issue of The News Record, shows total expenditures for the city during the fiscal year from May 1, 1939 to May 1, 1940, in the amount of $78,821.79. The receipts for this same period totaled $74,866.38, while the balance on hand at the beginning of the fiscal year was $23,817.97. An analysis of the various items of expense shows that the city retired $19,000 in water bonds and $4,000 in special assessment bonds. The largest single expenditure was for power in the amount of $21,462.
