From the July 11, 1996 News Record:
Caballo Rojo mine owners want an investment banker to review the property so the company can decide whether it should sell the mine. Marigold Land Co. owns both Caballo Rojo and Fort Union coal mines. Marigold is based in Birmingham, Ala., and is partially owned by Alabama coal producer Drummond Co. Inc. "Drummond Co. has hired an investment banker to evaluate its coal investments in the Powder River Basin," Drummond public relations director Jim Strickland said in a prepared statement. "The evaluation is expected to take several months," Strickland said.
