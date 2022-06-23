Gillette's water should lose its "fishy" smell soon. City Administrator C.P. "Flip" McConnaughey said Monday that the smell should diminish this week and — hopefully — vanish next week. The odor, McConnaughey explained, comes from hydrogen sulfide in the city's soft water. He said that the smell will be removed by installation of a de-gasifier in the clear well storage area roof to aerate the water before it is pumped into the city's water system. The de-gasifier is expected to be completed next week.
