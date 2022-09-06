From the Sept. 11, 1958 News Record:
Two one-car accidents within one half mile and seven hours time resulted in the hospitalization of two Gillette persons and extensive damages Sunday night, according to the Wyoming Highway patrol. Mr. and Mrs. Bob Husted of Gillette were injured Sunday in an accident when the right front tire on the 1955 Dodge pickup truck he was driving was said to have blown out causing the vehicle to turn over one and a half times, finally resting on its top. The accident occurred on U.S. Highway 16, 1.8 miles east of Moorcroft. The pickup was an estimated total loss. Mr. and Mrs. Husted are still patients at the Campbell County Memorial Hospital. Another wreck occurred in the same area, 1.3 miles east of Moorcroft at about 1:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 8, when a Bell and Mooney stock truck said to have been driven by George Stewart of Gillette, overturned. Stewart, with his wife in the vehicle reportedly fell asleep at the wheel and the truck went out of control on a curve. It struck the bank of an approach road and turned over end for end, finally coming to rest on its top. An estimated $1,200 damage was done to the truck. Neither were hospitalized.
