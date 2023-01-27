From the Jan. 21, 1960 News Record:
Eight women and three men registered for the Red Cross Home Nursing class on Tuesday evening at the National Guard Armory, according to Mrs. Harris Swartz, home nursing chairman for the local chapter of the American Red Cross. There is room for a few more interested persons, Mrs. Swartz said, but anyone interested must register at the next class session which will be held at the armory on Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m.
