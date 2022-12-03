From the Dec. 1, 1977 News Record:
The body of Gillette resident Tom J. Norberg, 30, has been found in the wreckage of his light plane, which crashed in the Black Hills. Norberg was reportedly returning to Gillette from visiting his wife, Jan, 27, who is hospitalized in Rapid City with injuries suffered in a snowmobile accident, when his plane went down. Norberg had been a licensed pilot for about one year. He was not instrument flight rated. The man reportedly crashed near the top of a mountain after becoming spatially disoriented.
