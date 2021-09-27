Nov. 9 is the date Judge James H. Burgess has set for the re-trial of James Vines, who was convicted in May 1934, and sentenced to hang for the murder of L.J. Schiller. Schiller died from injuries received in a beating of the night of Sept. 14, 1933. The trial will be here as Vines has received permission to be tried in Campbell, rather than in Crook County where the crime was committed. Two other men, Richard Reel and Lloyd Wilkerson, implicated in the murder are serving life terms in the penitentiary at Rawlins. Vines after months in the death house received at least temporarily a new lease on life when the state supreme court reversed the verdict.
