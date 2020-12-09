Campbell County's delegation to the state Legislature has been invited to attend a meeting of legislators of northern Wyoming which will be held in Sheridan on Dec. 13. The invitation was extended by secretary Wallace of the Sheridan Commercial Club and Representative W.B. Saunders stated yesterday that very likely all three members of the Campbell County delegation would attend the meeting. A similar meeting was held in Sheridan two years ago and much was accomplished along the line of needed legislation for this particular section of the state. And that is the purpose of the meeting to be held on the 13th, to discuss the legislation that is needed and which will come before the Legislature. Any resident of this territory who has a plan or a law which he wishes worked out and discussed is invited to attend the meeting and present it to the legislators assembled at the meeting.
