From the Feb. 15, 1978 News Record:
Campbell County mines may be sending coal to the East Coast and Midwest to ease the shortages caused by the extended strike by United Mine Worker members. The U.S. geological Survey has reportedly visited county mines to determine if they can provide extra coal in addition to meeting committed production. Atlantic Richfield’s Black Thunder Mine has received some contacts about spot sales of coal to help alleviate the East’s problems, according to operations manager Phil White. But no definite sales have been made, he observed. The mine, he said, could ship “some small lots of coal,” but added, “We don’t anticipate a train in here tomorrow.”
