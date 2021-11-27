A proposed Christmas tree lane on Gillette Avenue and the highway approaches along Highways 14-16 into Gillette was made during the Gillette Lions club meeting yesterday. A committee under Kenneth Naramore will contact merchants today in regard to making plans for erecting Christmas trees in front of businesses on these two streets. Mayor D.J. Dalbey said the city would furnish the electricity, the lighting decorations and labor if the merchants wished to cooperate with the proposed Lions club plan to decorate Gillette.
