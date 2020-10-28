Tax paying time has rolled around again, and in looking over the tax roll in the office of the county treasurer it was interesting to note that there are a number of heavy taxpaying individuals in this country. Of course the Burlington railroad leads the list of taxpayers, this company has a tax bill in this county this year of approximately $45,000. This huge sum represents a large part of the total amount of the taxes collected and will give folks some idea of what the total amount of taxes paid by this company must amount to over their entire line. Then there are a number of individuals in the county who face a large tax bill each year. Leading the list in this county is John T. Daly, whose taxes this year in round figures will amount to $3,700; W.R. Wright must dig up $3,500; the Keelines $2,500; Bert Reno $2,400. These are the heaviest taxpayers.
