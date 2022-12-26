From the Dec. 16, 1977 News Record:
A Green River man moving to Gillette was killed Thursday night when his car collided with a loaded lumber truck south of Gillette. Killed instantly was Ronnie Perkins, 35, a former Gillette resident. An investigating Wyoming Highway Patrolman said the man was moving back to Gillette where his mother lives when the accident occurred. The patrolman said Perkins was about 12 miles south of Gillette when his car crossed the center line and hit a semi-tractor trailer. The truck driver was uninjured.
