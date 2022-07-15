From the July 20, 1977 News Record:
A subdivision proposal on a piece of property described as "one of the worst pieces of ground in Campbell County" for housing was voted down by the City-County Planning Commission. Jack McClelland, a property owner next to the Highland Estates Third Filing, was one of several persons objecting to the plat last night. The land is located west of Foothills. McClelland also pointed out that the nearly 29 acres of ground is over a burning coal mine and a coal shaft is in the area. He questioned the use of individual septic systems in the area pointing out that the ground is "purely sand" and "I can't see them working in a sand blow-out." McClelland said water drains off the ridge, to the north, and ends up right at the municipal golf course.
