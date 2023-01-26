From the Jan. 21, 1960 News Record:
Two teams of Campbell County High School debaters were undefeated while participating in an invitational speech meet held here Saturday, Jan. 16, according to Donald Swanson, speech instructor. Frank Hoadley and Dan Morgan made up one team while Diane Dorrington and Mary Alice McCreery were on the other undefeated team. In the three rounds of debate held during the morning, the overall Camel squad won 50 and lost 9, which was more wins than any other debate team participating in the meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.