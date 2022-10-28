From the Oct. 21, 1996 News Record:
Campbell County High School English teacher Kevin Tennant is the 1996-97 Wyoming Teacher of the Year. It is the first time the award has gone to a CCHS teacher, said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Judy Catchpole before presenting Tennant with the award today in Gillette. "I am absolutely and totally surprised," Tennant told about 400 students, teachers and school officials this morning. "I am overwhelmed." Tennant thanked a variety of people, including his students. "It is from my students that I learn," he said. Tennant has taught at CCHS since 1986.
