From the Feb. 18, 1960 News Record:
A class of 13 recently completed a Red Cross course in home nursing entitled "Care of the Sick and Injured," it was reported by Mrs. Harris Swartz, Red Cross first aid chairman. Those completing the course to whom the Home Nursing certificates will be issued were Mrs. Betty Lou Anderson, Mrs. Harold Eversull, Mrs. Freida Fritzler, Mrs. Maxine Harwood, Mrs. Joe Magnusson, Mrs. Luanne Mondle, Mrs. Hazel Turnquist, Mrs. T.R. (Tally) Spannare, Mrs. Hazle Shultz, Miss Selma Raudsep, Joe Kawulok, Ben Schultz and Paul W. Sherard.
