From the Nov. 2, 1977 News Record:
The City-County Planning Commission last night voted to request an extension on the deadline for completing the county's comprehensive plan. Commission Chairman Raymond Saunders proposed that the group ask the state Land-Use Commission to switch the Dec. 31 deadline to June 31 to permit more thorough review of the plan. The plan would be a blueprint for development in the county in the future. Planning commission members, city councilmen and the county commission are now studying the preliminary draft of the plan. But a final plan would not be completed until all three groups finished discussions of the draft. The commission unanimously voted to seek the extension.
