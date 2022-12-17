From the Dec. 15, 1996 News Record:
Tri-County Electrical Association and the City Council met Thursday but weren't able to come to terms over nearly $1 million Tri-County has and the city wants back. The city gave Tri-County $925,000 in 1984 as part of an agreement that the electrical co-op would deliver power to the city through Tri-County's lines. The power was never delivered and the money had remained in escrow, according to audit reports, at least until a few years ago, City Administrator John Darrington has said. The city is not sure the money is still in escrow and Tri-County will not say where exactly the money is. On Nov. 18, the City Council issued an ultimatum, saying it would sue Tri-County if the money wasn't returned in 10 days. By the end of the closed meeting Thursday, Mayor Frank Latta said, "Nothing really came about. We're going to let the staffs work together" to try to come to an agreement.
