From the July 24, 1958 News Record:
A dial telephone conversion crew under the direction of W.T. Wills of Riverton recently arrived in Gillette and started on the momentous task of changing to dial every telephone working out of the Gillette exchange, Homer Ellison, local office manager, announced. The first dial phone to be installed was in the home of Mr. and Mrs. D.A. "Kelly" Swenson. The four-man conversion crew will visit every premises where there is a telephone and equip the sets with dial, Ellison stated. However, the dials will not go into use until sometime later this fall when the official cut-over is made. Everyone will be notified of the cut-over date in ample time, he noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.