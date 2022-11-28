From the Nov. 16, 1977 News Record:
Campbell County's insurance problems have apparently been resolved. American Casualty Co. which handles the county's property, liability and casualty insurance, had said it would cancel the policy midterm. But state Insurance Commissioner John T. Langdon intervened. And a letter to the Campbell County Commission from Langdon's office indicates that the insurance firm has agreed not to cancel the policy until the policy expires in August. Before the state officials stepped in, Campbell County faced a Dec. 12 deadline for coverage on a policy whose contract specifies that the county be covered until August, 1978.
