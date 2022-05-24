Friday evening Richard Schlattman, aged nine years, son of Mr. and Mrs. Albert Schlattman, was injured in the left eye by a rubber gun, reportedly in the hands of a playmate. He was rushed to Sheridan to consult an eye specialist that night as the eye was thought to be very seriously hurt. He will be taken to Sheridan again today. However, at last report the eye appeared to be improved.
