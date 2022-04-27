With the census enumeration completed in the city of Gillette and nearing completion in the rural sections, Henry K. Hays, district supervisor, yesterday asked the cooperation of The News Record in reaching those people that might have been missed in the county. Mr. Hays stated that within the next few days the counting will close and official tabulations will be released. The News Record, in an effort to put Gillette in the 2,000 class, is offering a coupon which should be filled in by anyone who is in question as to whether he has been counted. This coupon should be returned to the Census Information Division of The New Record, Box 960, immediately as the counting will be closed in a few days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.