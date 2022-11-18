From the Nov. 20, 1958 News Record:
E.E. Smith Implement of Gillette announced their firm has been appointed as an authorized dealer by the Knipco division of Knickerbocker Products company, Dayton, Ohio, for the sale and service of their complete line of Knipco portable heaters. Among the heaters now in stock is Knipco's completely new "Super-70," a 45-pound, circulating, warm air heater that puts out enough heat to warm any building on the farm. The heater has a one-switch operation that makes it almost wholly automatic.
