From the March 7, 2000 News Record:
The fire department hopes to get a ladder truck to help fight fires in tall buildings. The Campbell County Joint Powers Fire Board is applying for a State Land and Investment Board grant that would help pay for a $723,000 aerial ladder truck. "What we are competing with for the grant is smaller towns that barely have a fire truck. We're asking for a large, expensive truck because of our high-rise buildings," said Don Huber of the Campbell County Fire Department. The mineral royalty grant from the state board would pay for 50 percent, or $361,500 of the truck. The rest of the money would be a match made by the city and the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.