From an ad: Keifer Pears for Preserving, $3.50 per bushel. These will be the last pears of the season and at the best price you will be able to get them at anywhere. “Iowa” Cream Separators: every farmer in Campbell County who is milking cows for profit should have an “Iowa” cream separator because it out-skims all competing separators. It is easy to run. It is easy to clean. It is the “World’s Best by Actual Test.” The “Iowa” was awarded the medal of honor at the Panama-Pacific Exposition. See it at our store. We have just received another shipment of Leather Vests. Campbell County Supply Company.
