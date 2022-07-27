From the July 26, 1977 News Record:
Two former employees of Foster Lumber Co. have been charged with embezzlement of more than $3,000 in lumber from the Gillette firm. Danny James Rader, 28, Gillette, and Richard Lee Schneider, 19, Gillette, were arraigned on the charges late Monday afternoon and were released on $5,000 recognizance bonds. The charges stem from the alleged theft of materials from the firm over a two-to-three-month period while the men were employed by Foster Lumber.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.