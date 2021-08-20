Seventeen Campbell County women returned Wednesday evening from the Casper Mountain Mothers' and Leaders' Recreation camp. A total of 90 women from Carbon, Natrona, Campbell, Converse, Sheridan and Fremont counties were in attendance at the camp. The camp program started Aug. 9, and closed Aug. 12 at 10 a.m. The camp program this year included: Wood carving demonstration — Bernice Forest, clothing specialist, Wyoming agricultural extension service. Bird talk and hike — L. R. Burkhart, Casper among other topics.
