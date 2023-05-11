From the May 10, 1938 News Record:
- Governor touts fossil fuels, carbon capture at chamber luncheon
- County's assessed valuation for 2023 estimated at $5.3 billion
- Man arrested for six felonies after fleeing law enforcement, carjacking truck Wednesday
- Put to the chess: Elementary students compete in local chess tournament
- Blotter: Woman reports $75K pickup stolen Wednesday night
- Get the feet moving at two run/walks Saturday
- WYOMING NEWS BRIEFS for Thursday, May 11, 2023
- D.C. delegation pushes for cuts; debt ceiling battle’s impact on Wyoming remains unclear
- Blotter: Man drives into 'abnormally large' pothole Thursday
- Passenger warned man to slow down multiple times before fatal crash, deputies say
- Man in hospital after fleeing deputies and carjacking a truck
- Peabody paints dozer for suicide awareness and prevention
- Campbell County teacher returns to sports after radiation treatment
- Cheese slices found on multiple cars Tuesday
- Zarif Khan Jr.
- Man who crashed into building treated and released from hospital
- Victor 'Vic' Smith
- Blotter: Man seen jumping fences, falling gets DUI
- City councilman proposes hate crime ordinance (9)
- City administrator to resign, leave position in July (9)
- Library board considers letting users put warning stickers on books (7)
- Healthier than conformity (5)
- City Council narrowly passes hate crime ordinance on first reading; two more readings required (5)
- Commissioners deed Warlow property to CCSD for new Bus Barn (4)
- Republican leadership elections Saturday (4)
- Local group hopes to revive Donkey Creek Festival for 2024 (4)
- Staffing and Camporee among Cam-plex priorities (4)
- Teachers and school workers ask for raises (3)
- Council members and residents split on proposed hate crime law (3)
- CCH ups revenue but falls further in the red (3)
- Local group decries public anti-LGBTQ comments (3)
- GOP leader wins third term; Eathorne’s victory bucks turnover in county-level parties (2)
- Politicians to WyoRINO website: Let’s debate (2)
- Local musician, businessman closing doors after 41 years (2)
- Man gets jail and probation on reduced charge (2)
- CCSD gets land for new Bus Barn; eyes state funding next (2)
- Passenger warned man to slow down multiple times before fatal crash, deputies say (2)
- Betty Ann Stroup (2)
- Amphitheater site project on track; 11,000 tickets sold for Camporee (2)
- Pizza Carrello owners named Wyoming Small Business Persons of the Year (2)
- Locals, state look at building more trails at Centennial Section (2)
- House Speaker: No penalty for lawmaker’s meme (1)
- Man who pulled shotgun on fireworks users gets 5-10 years (1)
- Rocky Mountain Power asks to increase customer rates 7.6% (1)
- Crago: New caucus focuses on local issues (1)
- Cap tax suggested as way to fund Gurley Overpass replacement (1)
- Local engineering program readies students for four-year degree (1)
- Vehicular homicide arrest made for crash last year (1)
- City debates whether to help fund regional baseball tournament (1)
- Campbell County needs accessible public transportation (1)
- Dog bite ignites Douglas PD political firestorm (1)
- City discusses pothole philosophy (1)
- Oil and gas company buying land in Jeffrey City (1)
- Corner crossers reject GPS ‘Waypoint 6’ as trespass proof (1)
- Controversial BLM ranch purchase gets more public input (1)
- Taral Lee (Wilkinson) Hammond (1)
- Welding competition brings hundreds to Gillette (1)
- 'Cousins by the dozens': 108-year-old surrounded by lives she’s touched in last century (1)
- Thank you, City Council (1)
- Fewer tourists spend more money in 2022; slowing visitation could be harder to predict this coming summer (1)
- ‘You are worthy’: Two grads find stability and support in treatment court (1)
- Campbell County man found with fentanyl and meth while stuck in snow off Highway 50 (1)
- Hate crime ordinance pushback sends the wrong message about Gillette (1)
- Investigation into pet store continues (1)
- To hate or not to hate (1)
- Teen arrested after allegedly stealing grandfather’s guns, shooting 10 rounds (1)
- City appoints interim city administrator (1)
- Corner-crossing hunters claim ‘shared airspace’ in trespassing defense (1)
- Proposed changes to library policy are out for public comment (1)
- Peabody paints dozer for suicide awareness and prevention (1)
- Work begins on museum crosswalk (1)
- What Cam-plex’s future says about that of Campbell County (1)
- No consensus: Despite surge in gun violence nationwide, Wyomingites remain divided on solutions (1)
- College rehires former choir director for return of program (1)
