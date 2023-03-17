From the March 10, 1938 News Record:
A complete inspection of all local dairies was made yesterday by Walter Magill, state inspector. Mr. Magill stated that many reports have come to him showing a genuine interest on the part of the consuming public in the local dairies. During the past year many improvements have been made on the various dairies, which is indeed gratifying, Mr. Magill stated. A report on each dairy has been left at the city hall, and Mr. Magill pointed out that these reports are for the use of the consuming public.
