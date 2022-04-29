Close to $1,200 in cigarette taxes were distributed to Gillette and Campbell County for the month of February, according to a report by J.B. Griffith, director of the cigarette tax division. The city of Gillette received $945.05 and the county was given $233.69 as its share of the $93,621.68 divided during the month. The February distribution total was $7,811.29 over the previous month, the tax division report showed, but some of the increase was due to some missing wholesalers reports for January.
