From the Nov. 1, 1977 News Record:
One Gillette man was killed and another seriously injured in a three-car accident east of Sundance which claimed the lives of three Wyoming residents. Leo Francis Sharkey, 22, Gillette, was killed in the collision. A passenger in his car, Robert Siebrasse, 24, Gillette, was taken to Rapid City Regional Hospital where his condition was stable Tuesday. Also killed in the head-on collision Sunday night were Fred Morgan St. John, 53, of Lusk and his wife, Mary Ellen, 52. The third car was occupied by Michael J. Heilman, 25, of Sundance, who was admitted to the Sundance hospital with a broken ankle and head laceration. His 22-month-old son, Carl John Elliott Heilman, was treated and released from the Sundance hospital. A patrolman said the Sharkey car was westbound on the highway when it attempted to pass the Heilman car which also was westbound. The St. John car was eastbound. The Sharkey car hit the St. John car head-on and then careened to the other lane and hit the Heilman car.
