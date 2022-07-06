From the July 3, 1958 News Record:
A total of 210 horses were sold last Tuesday, June 24, at the third horse sale this year at the Gillette Livestock Exchange, according to Homer Hockett, owner. Mr. Hockett commented that Tuesday's sale was a good one and horses sold as good as they had any time all year. The top horse consigned sold for $490 and other top animals sold between $250 and $350. The bulk of the good average saddle horses sold for $150 to $200 and slaughter animals sold for around seven cents a pound.
