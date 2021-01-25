Charles Ostrom, 65, was shot and killed by Charles Flory, 46, trapper of Decker, Montana, at the former’s homestead shack in the Powder River hills in the northwestern part of Campbell County. The shooting occurred on Monday at about the noon hour, according to word received by local officials yesterday. Following the shooting of Ostrom, who was his father-in-law, Flory returned to his home in Montana and then secured a neighbor to drive him to Sheridan where he gave himself up to the chief of police, stating he had shot a man. The story of the shooting was substantiated Wednesday when Tom Kendrick of the LX Bar ranch, acting upon advice from Sheridan officials, made a trip to the Ostrom homestead where he found the 65 year-old man dead from a gunshot wound. Flory, a former government trapper, talked without restraint upon the shooting as he sat on a bed in the jail cell, Wednesday. After learning of the assault, which is alleged to have taken place on Dec. 22 at Flory's homestead near Decker, Montana, he said he took down his powerful 65 mm rifle and started out on horseback across the 50 miles of hills that separated his place from Ostrom's rented homestead down on Powder River. It was about noon Monday, when Flory said he entered Ostrom's shanty and accused his father-in-law of a sordid crime. Immediately after Flory shot Ostrom, Flory turned on his heel and walked out to his waiting horse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.