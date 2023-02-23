From the Feb. 18, 1960 News Record:
John P. Ilsley, Gillette attorney, is attending this week the mid-winter conference of the American Bar Association for presidents and presidents-elect at Chicago, Illinois. Ilsley is president-elect of the Wyoming Bar Association. Programs and policies of the various phases of the work they will emphasize for the year will be discussed. Mrs. Ilsley accompanied her husband to Chicago and they plan to return to Gillette Tuesday.
