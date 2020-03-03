After being rushed to Sheridan on a special train from here early Saturday morning when he had sustained a severely crushed left leg and right foot while working in the local yards, Russell M. Moore, 40, CB&Q brakeman, is making a satisfactory recovery following amputation of the injured members. The “mercy train” made the run from Gillette to Sheridan in two hours. Dr. E.E. Baker accompanied Moore to Sheridan. Dr. E.G. Dennison, Burlington physician in Sheridan, said that Moore’s right leg was crushed above the ankle and that the middle third of his right foot was likewise crushed so that it was necessary to amputate both members. Moore has worked for the Burlington for the past 11 years. He is married and has four children.
