From the Aug. 9, 1977 News Record:
"Super" was the word Gillette police chief Don Schneider used in reaction to a new state ruling allowing policemen to pursue crime suspects beyond the city limits. Atty. Gen. Frank Mendicino issued the opinion Monday that says police officers who personally witness crimes may pursue suspects in the crimes beyond the city limits and arrest them without warrants. Chief Schneider said the ruling will have a big impact in Gillette. He explained during the past in many Wyoming communities, suspects had been pursued beyond the city limits — but not so in Gillette. In the past, policemen were able to pursue suspects beyond the city limits only if a felony was suspected, not for a misdemeanor.
