From the Aug. 14, 1924 Campbell County Record:
The Campbell County High School will begin on Sept. 1, when the enrollment will be taken, seats assigned, books distributed and lessons assigned. Regular work will start on Tuesday morning at nine o’clock. Courses in Vocational Agriculture, Home Economics, Commerce, English, Mathematics, Science, Normal Training, Penmanship and Music will be offered. As one of the main aims of an education is to teach the student how to make a living, the practical as well as the cultural needs of the students have been considered in outlining the course of study.
