From the July 1, 1996 News Record:
A growing number of the offenders who appear before state District Judge Terrence O'Brien in Gillette are so young their feet don't touch the floor when they sit in his courtroom. O'Brien said most of the young offenders are not involved in violent crimes, but property damage caused by their vandalism can cost tens of thousands of dollars to repair. In a weekend newspaper wrap-up of various views on the juvenile justice system, he and several other judges said it's time to change Wyoming's Juvenile Court Act to reflect changes in society. District Judge Ed Grant of Cheyenne said young offenders are committing more violent crimes than in the past. Such cases are troublesome to judges because "you're working with the same statutory scheme with the hub-cap stealers as you are the attempted murderers," Grant said. About 200 judges, teachers, police and social service workers around the state are working to develop recommendations to the Legislature to update the state's juvenile justice system.
