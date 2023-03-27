From the March 13, 1958 News Record:
The University of Wyoming, in cooperation with the Gillette public schools, will offer two adult education courses during the spring term, according to a news release by the university. Leathercraft will be taught by Dean Thornton and will meet each Monday night for ten weeks. Drawing and painting will be taught by Mrs. Mable Underwood and meet each Monday night for ten weeks. The course fee for either of these courses is $7.00. All interested adults are eligible to enroll.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.