From the Jan. 27, 2000 News Record:
A former Gillette woman and her infant son were killed in a one-car accident early Tuesday morning. Tia Doud, 30, and 7-month-old Mikey Doud were northbound on Interstate 25 about 15 miles north of Wheatland when the 1988 Honda she was driving went off the right side of the road, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. When the car hit a guardrail, Doud over-corrected and lost control. She went off the left side of the road and went off of a 30-foot bridge and into Spring Creek. The car landed on its top. Doud was not wearing a seat belt but Mikey Doud was in a car seat. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Doud was raised in Gillette and graduated from Campbell County High School. She was living in Morland, Kan.
