From the Dec. 2, 1996 News Record:
U.S. Sen.-elect Mike Enzi has hired six people to fill his state offices, all of whom had worked before for retiring Sen. Al Simpson. Among them will be Robin Bailey of Gillette, who'll continue to manage the senator's Gillette office. Enzi also will keep the offices in five of the same locations as Simpson's: Gillette, Cheyenne, Casper, Jackson and Cody.
