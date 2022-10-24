From the Oct. 23, 1958 News Record:
Several letters from Robert Likewise, international Rotary exchange student visiting in New Zealand from Gillette, were received by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Henry Likewise of Gillette and tell of many interesting sights and activities he is experiencing in that country. Robert left here last February after being sponsored through the Gillette Rotary club for the trip. He is expecting to return home about the middle of December and enter Campbell County High School as a senior. He is attending school in Greymouth, New Zealand, but writes of several other towns which he has recently visited.
