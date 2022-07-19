From the July 31, 1958 News Record:
Some $2,000 in cash and checks were taken early last Friday morning, July 25, when the Center Bar, owned by Neil McLean, was broken into and robbed, it was announced by authorities. According to Charley Tyrrell, local chief of police, entrance to the building was gained through the newly installed drive-in window on the south side of the building. The robbery, it is believed, took place about 4 a.m. on Friday morning. No indications of who committed the theft were reported.
